Patricia A. (Todd) Marshall, 73, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, while at Indiana Square Personal Care Home.
The daughter of Robert and Helen (Burkett) Todd, she was born Nov. 16, 1945, in Punxsutawney.
Patricia was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church. She was employed by Sylvania Electric and Vito Deli, where she worked for 11 years.
Surviving is her husband, James Marshall, Indiana; daughter Pamela McWilliams and husband John, Lawrenceville, Georgia; grandchildren Jonathan and Courtney McWilliams, Lawrenceville, Georgia; brother William Todd and wife Rin, Oil City; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kay Wilson.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 am to noon at the John A. Lefdahl
Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment in the Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 4, 2019