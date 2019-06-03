Home

POWERED BY

Services
John A Lefdahl Funeral Home
898 Old Route 119 Hwy N
Indiana, PA 15701
(724) 463-4499
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Todd) Marshall


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia A. (Todd) Marshall Obituary
Patricia A. (Todd) Marshall, 73, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, while at Indiana Square Personal Care Home.
The daughter of Robert and Helen (Burkett) Todd, she was born Nov. 16, 1945, in Punxsutawney.
Patricia was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church. She was employed by Sylvania Electric and Vito Deli, where she worked for 11 years.
Surviving is her husband, James Marshall, Indiana; daughter Pamela McWilliams and husband John, Lawrenceville, Georgia; grandchildren Jonathan and Courtney McWilliams, Lawrenceville, Georgia; brother William Todd and wife Rin, Oil City; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kay Wilson.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 am to noon at the John A. Lefdahl
Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment in the Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now