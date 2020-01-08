|
|
Patricia M. Kniseley, 79, of Brookville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born on Oct. 24, 1940, in Sagamore, Pa., she is the daughter of the late William R. and Lois M. (Henry-Swanson) Leksell.
Mrs. Kniseley was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School. She married Grant Kniseley in Brookville; he survives.
She was a homemaker, and she attended the Meade Chapel Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Punxsutawney. Pat enjoyed flower gardens, with a love for roses and lilacs especially, playing cards with family members and spending time making cherished memories with her five sisters, as well as her children and grandchildren. She always rooted for the Nittany Lions football team and loved NASCAR and Elvis Presley.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Bill Kniseley and wife Ginny of Brookville and Dan Kniseley and wife Jeanette of Chesapeake, Virginia; one daughter, Patti Gardner of Punxsutawney; five sisters, Connie Brocious (Terry) of Dayton, Mikki Passmore (Paul) of Cochranton, Sandy Hidinger (Bill) of Sigel, Judy Heitzenrater (Bill) of DuBois and Debbie Eggleston (Bernie) of Greensburg; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Services will be at the Knox Dale United Methodist Church, with Joni Williams officiating. Interment will be in the Anita Community Cemetery.
Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.furlongfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Meade Chapel Methodist Church/ Knox Dale United Methodist Church.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 9, 2020