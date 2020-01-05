|
Patrick "Pat" R. McGuire, 82, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
He was born on June 21, 1937, to Irvin and Bessie (Beckwith) McGuire in Clymer.
He married the former Arlene Smith on April 4, 1964, and was very faithful in taking care of her daily for about 20 years while she suffered from Alzheimer's disease.
Pat was a member of the First Church of God in Punxsutawney for over 50 years and served as an usher for many years there also. He credits Rev. Ralph Hatch for continually talking to him about the Lord and not giving up on him before he eventually gave his heart to God a few years later.
He was a truck driver since he was 16 years old and continued to drive for many trucking companies but worked many years for W.H. Johns Trucking Company in Home before they closed. Then, he worked as a driver for the Reynoldsville Casket Company until his retirement in May 2000.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962 being stationed in Germany.
His passions were riding his motorcycle, hunting, traveling and driving truck and playing cards, and he also loved Southern Gospel music and would travel great distances sometimes to hear a group that he liked.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Diane McGuire of Punxsutawney and Bridget Rice and husband Sam of Bellefonte; two grandchildren, Annelise Rice of Miami, Florida, and Wyldon Rice of Bellefonte, who were the light of his life; one sister, Patricia "Molly" Dembosky and husband Albert of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 51 years, Arlene (Smith) McGuire, in 2015; and one sister, Enid Houck, in 2017.
Friends will be received on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the service starting at 1 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Pastor John Swanger will be officiating.
Anyone wishing to make memorial donations is asked to make them to the First Church of God, 23 Skyview Dr., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020