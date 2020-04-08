Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
For more information about
Patsy Defelice
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Defelice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy F. Defelice


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy F. Defelice Obituary
Patsy F. Defelice Jr., 85, of Punxsutawney, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He was born April 18, 1934, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Sarah (Pape) and Patsy Defelice Sr.

Patsy was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church of Punxsutawney. He was the owner of Mahoning Beer Distributor in Punxsutawney. Patsy was a member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge in Punxsutawney, Coudersport Consistory, Jaffa Temple, Eagles, Elks and the Moose Clubs.

He enjoyed going to Florida, watching NASCAR and hanging out and talking to his customers at the beer distributor.

He is survived by a son, Pat Defelice and wife Pam of Punxsutawney, and their children Sapphire Lowry and husband Daniel and Pasquale "Boober" Defelice; two daughters, Katie Laska and her children Jeremy and Angela, and Sarah Delpra and husband Bucky and their son Trevor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Katherine F. Defelice; four brothers, Anthony Defelice, Joseph "Yates" Defelice, Carmen Peter Defelice and Michael Defelice; two sisters, Concetta "Duddie" Palarino and Rose E. Defelice; and a granddaughter, Brielle Defelice.

Due to the current circumstances with the COVID-19 virus, a private family service will be held.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Defelice, to SS.C.D. School, 205 North Chestnut St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or to the Shriners Burn Center for Children, 3229 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -