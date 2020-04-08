|
Patsy F. Defelice Jr., 85, of Punxsutawney, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born April 18, 1934, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Sarah (Pape) and Patsy Defelice Sr.
Patsy was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church of Punxsutawney. He was the owner of Mahoning Beer Distributor in Punxsutawney. Patsy was a member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge in Punxsutawney, Coudersport Consistory, Jaffa Temple, Eagles, Elks and the Moose Clubs.
He enjoyed going to Florida, watching NASCAR and hanging out and talking to his customers at the beer distributor.
He is survived by a son, Pat Defelice and wife Pam of Punxsutawney, and their children Sapphire Lowry and husband Daniel and Pasquale "Boober" Defelice; two daughters, Katie Laska and her children Jeremy and Angela, and Sarah Delpra and husband Bucky and their son Trevor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Katherine F. Defelice; four brothers, Anthony Defelice, Joseph "Yates" Defelice, Carmen Peter Defelice and Michael Defelice; two sisters, Concetta "Duddie" Palarino and Rose E. Defelice; and a granddaughter, Brielle Defelice.
Due to the current circumstances with the COVID-19 virus, a private family service will be held.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Defelice, to SS.C.D. School, 205 North Chestnut St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or to the Shriners Burn Center for Children, 3229 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.
