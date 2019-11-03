|
|
Paul E. Shaffer passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Penn Highlands Brookville, following a short illness, at the age of 88.
The son of Edith and William Shaffer, Paul was born in a small house on the Anita-Oliveburg road on Jan. 25, 1931.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence, Clinton and James. Paul was married on Sept. 6, 1954, to Marlene (Ronko) Shaffer, who survives. They lived their entire 65 years of married life together in Oliveburg.
Paul graduated from Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1948. Immediately upon graduation, he was employed by the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company until he enlisted into the US Army in February 1952.
Corporal Shaffer was deployed to Inchon, Korea, in December 1952 as an amphibious duck driver and quartermaster and was awarded a Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars.
Upon his return from Korea in December of 1953, Paul resumed his employment at the A&P store in Punxsutawney. He worked there for the next 28 years in various positions, rising to the position of store manager. For the last 10 years of his professional career, he was employed by the Jefferson Grocery Company as an assistant manager at Comet Markets in Clarion, Indiana and Clearfield until his retirement in 1993.
As a boy growing up in the Cortez area near the state gamelands, Paul learned how to hunt and fish, activities that he enjoyed and excelled at for the rest of his life. He was also a natural-born artist. Without ever having any formal training, Paul had the ability to expertly draw and paint many of the scenes he experienced while being in the outdoors. During his life, he completed hundreds of beautiful oil paintings, many of which were displayed at various civic and community buildings around the area. Paul also enjoyed golfing with his friends and family, even once recording a "hole in one."
For years, both Paul and Marlene loved to dance. They were members the local Polka Club and the Hotfooters and Fiddle Arounds Square Dance Clubs and attended national conventions in places such as Indianapolis, St. Louis and Memphis.
Paul was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church and over the years was active in many of the church's organizations, such as the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
For 10 years, he was well known for his excellent art work displayed at the annual Mardi Gras Festival, where he transformed the SS.C.D. auditorium into the "land of make believe." He was also a member of the Punxsutawney Art Club and a lifetime member of the BPOE Elks and the .
In addition to his wife, Marlene, Paul is survived by his sons, Kevin P. Shaffer, MD, (Valerie) and Karl J. Shaffer (Kristin); and grandchildren Kristen, Kayla, Andrew, McKenzie, Cameryn and Aiden. He is also survived by a special niece, Carol Ann Shaffer (Larry), great-nephew Larry Shaffer Jr. (Traci), great-niece Stacy Fritz (Kevin); and special cousin Alice Ellsworth (Elzie).
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo and Father William Laska.
Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 4, 2019