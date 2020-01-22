|
Paul E. White, 74, of Kingston, New York, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home.
Born Sept. 14, 1945, in a thunderstorm with bolts of lightning in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Jay Lear and Ora Mae (Vreeland) White. Paul graduated from Punxsutawney Area Senior High School in 1963 and also graduated from Electronic Institutes of Technology of Pittsburgh in 1965.
Paul served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969 during the Vietnam Era. He served at bases located in Texas, Mississippi, Tokyo Japan and Oklahoma as a Telecommunications Control Specialist.
He was employed by IBM Kingston and Poughkeepsie as a product safety engineer for 30 years. In addition, he was currently employed at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway and Mary's Avenue Campuses as a security officer for over 25 years.
He was the recipient of the Mary Finger Excellence Award in 2016, a person of service and was a member of The Clinton Avenue United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee for 33 years as member, vice president and chairman. He also served the Administrative Board, Men's Club, Pastor Parish Committee and other boards as needed.
He loved to spend time with family, friends and co-workers. He loved to spend his free time outdoors taking pictures, adventuring with white-tailed deer, walking, hiking and taking long Sunday afternoon rides with his wife, Joyce. He loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and New York Mets, plus NASCAR races.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce (Solada) White, the love of his life for 50-plus years; his son, Paul M. White and wife Tina of Dallas, Georgia; daughter Kristin S. Carlson and husband Benjamin of Modena, New York; and three grandchildren, Austin White, Henrik and Tanner Carlson, who he loved to spend precious time with. He is also survived by 11 nephews and nieces and many great- and great-great-nephews and -nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Fae Stapleton, and three brothers, Harry, Murray and LonDale White.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Ave., Kingston, New York.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.. A funeral home service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the or Clinton Avenue United Methodist Church, Kingston.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 23, 2020