Paul Michael McCluskey, 80, of Warren passed away on May 7, 2020 at Saint Vincent Health Center, Erie.



Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Crenshaw, he was the son of the late Francis Clement McCluskey and Maude Mae Bauer McCluskey.



Paul graduated from Brookville High School in 1958. In 1961, he graduated from the Franklin School of Science and Arts in Philadelphia, where he earned certifications as a radiography technologist and medical technologist.



From 1962 through 1966, he served as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy; assigned to the U.S. Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Paul also attended Edinboro State College upon being honorably discharged from the Navy.



Paul worked in the laboratories at the Warren State Hospital, retiring after 26 years of service as a laboratory technician and medical technologist.



He was also a past member of the Pine Grove Sportsmen's Association, treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 45 for many years and was a member of the Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department serving as an emergency medical technician for several years.



Paul loved Penn State football as well as watching his Pittsburgh teams; the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He was an avid outdoorsman in his earlier years. He enjoyed cross country skiing, hunting, fishing and golfing. Paul had a zest for knowledge and enjoyed learning and tinkering with new skills. Some of his interests included genealogy, photography, baking and making fish lures.



Paul spent many hours with his children cross country skiing and ice skating, as well as attending all of Mike's football practices and games. In later years he would visit with his children and grandchildren after church on Sunday mornings. Paul looked forward to Bobby's phone calls updating him on his grandsons' activities and especially liked Connie's deliveries of coconut macaroons.



Paul cherished his years of meeting with his Wednesday evening bible study group which included his best friend of over 45 years, Jerry Berardi. He was a longtime member of Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, often attending with his devoted sister, Marge.



Paul is survived by his three children, Connie Nickerson of Jamestown, New York, Robert McCluskey of Kensington, Maryland, and Michael (Barbara) McCluskey of Youngsville, Pa. He has five grandchildren, Kyle Brown and Ryan, Ronald, Leah and Ellie McCluskey, and one great-granddaughter, Makiyah Whipple/Brown. He is also survived by three siblings, Clement McCluskey of

Riverside, California, Annabelle Certo of Punxsutawney and Marjorie Polito of Warren, as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Edward Polito and Ernest Certo, as well as a sister-in-law, Thelma McCluskey.



Plans for a service will be announced at a later time.



Those wishing to place a memorial donation may do so to the Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, 11 Russell St., Warren, PA 16365.



The Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with all arrangements.

