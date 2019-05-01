Paula D. (Caylor) Koppenhaver, age 63, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Reynoldsville.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1955, to the late Max Leroy and Donna Marie (Bowers) Caylor in Punxsutawney.

Paula graduated from the Punxsutawney High School in the Class of 1973. She then attended Jeff Tech and completed their nursing program to become a LPN. Paula most recently worked at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, as well as many doctor's offices, the Agency on Aging, and other various hospitals around the area. She was a member of the Troutville Trinity United Methodist Church in Troutville.

Paula loved her dogs and cats. She enjoyed camping and going to the beach. She also enjoyed going to Disney World. Above all, she loved her children and grandchildren.

Paula is survived by two daughters, Erin (Jim) Edwards of North Carolina and Amy (Chad) Fields of Penfield; four granddaughters, Cheyenne and Brooklyn Edwards of North Carolina and Ella and Emylee Fields of Penfield; one brother, Charles (Linda) Caylor of Glen Campbell; her companion of 20 years, Richard Bogacki of Reynoldsville; the father of her children; Larry Koppenhaver; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsvile, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Audra Krise.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hahne Cancer Center or to the Help Fund at the Troutville Church.

Online condolences and other information may be made at www.snyderdargy.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on May 2, 2019