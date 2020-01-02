|
Pearl Joann Butterworth, 79, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, with her family at her side.
She was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Punxsutawney to the late Robert and Pearl (Sloniger) Miller.
She worked many years at Pramco/Sportswear before retirement.
Pearl was very much a people person who could put a smile on anyone's face. She loved playing bingo and attending the activities at Mulberry Square.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Bouch and Wayne Snyder of Punxsutawney and Susan Cole of Richmond, Virginia, and one stepdaughter, Cindy Shugars of Leesburg, Virginia. She is also survived by two stepsons, Thomas Butterworth and Wendy Pardee of State College and Timothy Butterworth of Punxsutawney; two grandsons, Jimmy and D. Hunter Cole of Virginia, along with four step-grandchildren; Casey Shugars, Mike Shugars, Tim Butterworth, and Jenny Butterworth; and one great-granddaughter, Braelynn Cole.
Joann is also survived by a sister-in-law, Arlene Miller, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon E. Butterworth; a brother, David Miller; and a sister, Bonnie Shaffer.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Alan Opper officiating.
Burial will be private.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020