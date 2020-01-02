Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Butterworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Joann Butterworth


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Joann Butterworth Obituary
Pearl Joann Butterworth, 79, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, with her family at her side.
She was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Punxsutawney to the late Robert and Pearl (Sloniger) Miller.
She worked many years at Pramco/Sportswear before retirement.
Pearl was very much a people person who could put a smile on anyone's face. She loved playing bingo and attending the activities at Mulberry Square.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Bouch and Wayne Snyder of Punxsutawney and Susan Cole of Richmond, Virginia, and one stepdaughter, Cindy Shugars of Leesburg, Virginia. She is also survived by two stepsons, Thomas Butterworth and Wendy Pardee of State College and Timothy Butterworth of Punxsutawney; two grandsons, Jimmy and D. Hunter Cole of Virginia, along with four step-grandchildren; Casey Shugars, Mike Shugars, Tim Butterworth, and Jenny Butterworth; and one great-granddaughter, Braelynn Cole.
Joann is also survived by a sister-in-law, Arlene Miller, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon E. Butterworth; a brother, David Miller; and a sister, Bonnie Shaffer.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Alan Opper officiating.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -