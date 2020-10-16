Peggy M. Elder, 85, of Harrisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Born in Bellefonte, she was the only child of the late William and Mabel Morris. She was educated in the State College Area schools, graduating from State College Area High School and Penn State University.
In 1956, Peggy married Jack E. Elder, who preceded her in death on June 5, 2013.
She was a former first-grade teacher in the State College School District and taught many years in the Central Dauphin School District, from which she retired in June 1993.
A woman of great faith, she was a longtime active member of Colonial Park Community Baptist Church. In addition, she was a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association, and a member of Dauphin County Retired Teachers, PSEA, PA Association of School Retirees, Lower Paxton Township Lioness Club, National Education Association, American Baptist Women, the ABC's and the Gateway Gals.
She was an avid reader and sports fan, especially devoted to Penn State Football.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family and friends. She was blessed to be survived by the sweetest part of her life, her two loving sons, Dr. Jay Elder, and his wife Deborah, and Joel Elder. She felt that they were her greatest and most loving support system.
Also surviving are five very important parts of her life, her grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Cappella, Amy (Matthew) Wech, Brent (Lauren) Elder, Tiffany Elder and her fiance, Travis, and Alexander Elder and companion Courtney. Her great-grandsons are Hunter, Easton and Luca. Peggy felt she was blessed by her family's devotion and uplifted by their love.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Park Community Baptist Church, 700 S. Houcks Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Arrangements are by Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Harrisburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.