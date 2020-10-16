My favorite teacher of all my years of schooling! First grade in 1970 at North Side Elementary. I told her several times over the past 50 years that she was my favorite. I truly meant it. She was an awesome teacher and then a friend! I will truly miss her kind words and smile. God Bless her family at this time but, know that she is at peace! Love, Susan Kepler Stare

Susan Stare

Student