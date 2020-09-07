1/
Peggy Maxine Weisdock
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Maxine Weisdock, 85, of Punxsutawney (formerly of Newburgh Heights, Ohio) passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Aug. 16, 1935, a daughter of the late Dorsey Irvan Shepler and Margaret Nancy (Kinter) Shepler.
Peggy worked in various secretarial positions over the years in the Newburgh area.
She enjoyed being outside, working on her flowers and reading. She especially enjoyed reading about the Amish traditions and enjoyed collecting Amish cookbooks.
When she moved back to the Punxsutawney area, she enjoyed living at Grace Place Apartments. She made many new friends and acquaintances while she lived there.
She is survived by one son, John Douglas "Doug" Shepler of Punxsutawney, and one sister, Nancy Geist of Punxsutawney.
Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will be at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shumaker Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved