Peggy Maxine Weisdock, 85, of Punxsutawney (formerly of Newburgh Heights, Ohio) passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Aug. 16, 1935, a daughter of the late Dorsey Irvan Shepler and Margaret Nancy (Kinter) Shepler.
Peggy worked in various secretarial positions over the years in the Newburgh area.
She enjoyed being outside, working on her flowers and reading. She especially enjoyed reading about the Amish traditions and enjoyed collecting Amish cookbooks.
When she moved back to the Punxsutawney area, she enjoyed living at Grace Place Apartments. She made many new friends and acquaintances while she lived there.
She is survived by one son, John Douglas "Doug" Shepler of Punxsutawney, and one sister, Nancy Geist of Punxsutawney.
Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will be at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
