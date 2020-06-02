Penny J. Renwick
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny J. Renwick, 52, of Timblin, died June 1, 2020, in Saegertown.
Born Feb. 20, 1968, in Clarion, she was the daughter of Larry and Nancy Doverspike Bish. They survive her and reside in Fairmont City.
On Sept. 20, 1986, in Mayport, she was married to Wayne Renwick. He survives at their home in Timblin.
Penny was a cosmetologist, graduating from Jeff Tech. She was the owner of Wild Hair Salon, where she loved making her customers feel beautiful. 
She enjoyed riding motorcycle and traveling, especially Nashville. Penny also enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially cherished the time spent with Cashton and Oaklyn.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her son and his wife, Jacob and Katie Renwick of Saegertown; a daughter and her husband, Katie and Matthew James of Rossiter; and two grandchildren; Cashton and Oaklyn Renwick, also of Saegertown.
Others surviving her are her brother and his wife, Kevin and Nicole Bish, and their children, Sadie, Sophie and Spencer, all of Wilmore, Kentucky.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be private.
Interment will be at North Freedom Cemetery.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Hahne Regional Cancer Center in DuBois.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Furlong Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Furlong Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved