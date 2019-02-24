Peter P. Pascuzzo, 82 of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Peter was born July 5, 1936, in Punxsutawney to the late Joseph and Lena Pascuzzo.

He was enlisted in the Army Reserves for many years. Peter was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church, where he was an altar boy and a member of the Walston Parish Council. After its closing, he attended the Church of the Resurrection in Rossiter.

Pete owned his own insurance agency and sold Erie insurance for many years until his love of the outdoors, nature and animals led him to pursue his career as a park ranger for 16 years. He loved working in the outdoors and continued until his retirement. He still continued to hunt, fish and hang out at the camp with his friends and family. Pete was also a member of Trout Unlimited and the DuBois Beagle Club.

He was a kindhearted and loving man and will be missed by many friends and family.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas D. Pascuzzo and wife Maria of Florida and Columbia, South America, and Bob Pascuzzo and wife Lisa of Punxsutawney; one daughter, Paula Pascuzzo and husband Thomas Maslowski of Florida and DuBois; and 11 beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Joseph, Nicholas, Nicole, Anthony, Danielle, Michael, Maria, Andrea, Felipe and Camilo.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou (Treharne) Pascuzzo. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Peter T. Pascuzzo.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church in Walston, with Fr. William Laska as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Please make memorial contributions to Jefferson Manor Health Center, 417 PA-28, Brookville, PA 15825.