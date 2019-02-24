Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church
Walston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Pascuzzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter P. Pascuzzo


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter P. Pascuzzo Obituary
Peter P. Pascuzzo, 82 of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Peter was born July 5, 1936, in Punxsutawney to the late Joseph and Lena Pascuzzo.
He was enlisted in the Army Reserves for many years. Peter was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church, where he was an altar boy and a member of the Walston Parish Council. After its closing, he attended the Church of the Resurrection in Rossiter.
Pete owned his own insurance agency and sold Erie insurance for many years until his love of the outdoors, nature and animals led him to pursue his career as a park ranger for 16 years. He loved working in the outdoors and continued until his retirement. He still continued to hunt, fish and hang out at the camp with his friends and family. Pete was also a member of Trout Unlimited and the DuBois Beagle Club.
He was a kindhearted and loving man and will be missed by many friends and family.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas D. Pascuzzo and wife Maria of Florida and Columbia, South America, and Bob Pascuzzo and wife Lisa of Punxsutawney; one daughter, Paula Pascuzzo and husband Thomas Maslowski of Florida and DuBois; and 11 beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Joseph, Nicholas, Nicole, Anthony, Danielle, Michael, Maria, Andrea, Felipe and Camilo.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou (Treharne) Pascuzzo. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Peter T. Pascuzzo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church in Walston, with Fr. William Laska as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please make memorial contributions to Jefferson Manor Health Center, 417 PA-28, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now