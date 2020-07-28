1/1
Philip L. "Louie" Lewis
1941 - 2020
Philip L. "Louie" Lewis, 78, of Punxsutawney, peacefully passed away at his home Friday, July 24, 2020.
Philip was born Nov. 2, 1941, to Loyd Lewis and Susan (Dunmire) Lewis in Punxsutawney. After his mother's untimely passing, Louie was raised by his great aunt and uncle, Philip and Edna Dunmire.
Louie was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the United States Army as a helicopter crew chief at Camp Holloway, Pleiku, Vietnam.
Louie was a member of the Punxsutawney VFW and Eagles Club. He retired from Ace Motor Freight as a truck driver.
Louie enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time camping and fishing at Yellow Creek Campground with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Marie Lewis, of Punxsutawney, whom he married Dec. 29, 1962; three sons and a daughter, William E. "Willie" Lewis, of Bellevue, Washington, Andrew B. Lewis Sr. and wife Ashley, of Punxsutawney, Debi S. Fox and husband Bill, of Punxsutawney, and John M. Lewis and fiancée Jada Shields, of Punxsutawney; eight grandchildren, Jackelyn "Toots" Lewis and fiancée Mike Duttry, Andrew B. Lewis Jr. and wife Kenesha, Tanner Lewis and wife Gabrielle "Gabby," Ashley Hain and husband Johninthin "Johnny," AJ Carey, Tyler Lewis, Kasey Prescott and Ayden Shields; seven great-grandchildren, Makenzie Hain, Aleaha Lewis, Benson Lewis, Oliver Lewis, Cammeron Rebosky, and Madison and Wyatt Duttry; and his faithful canine companion, Duke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his great aunt and uncle, twin daughters, Janet Suzanne Lewis and Janice Marie Lewis and an infant sister.
Friends will be received on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
Interment will be in Pearce Cemetery.
The family is also planning a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
