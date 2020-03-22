Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Gretz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Gretz


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis A. Gretz Obituary
Phyllis A. Gretz, of Punxsutawney, passed away on March 20, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was 87 years old.
It was in 1955 that Phyllis moved to Punxsy as a young bride with a new pharmacy school graduate, Al Gretz. They lived there the rest of their lives, raising a family, running a business and spending countless hours involved in community and charitable affairs over the next 65 years.
Phyllis was born on Dec. 17, 1932, in Mars, Pa., the fourth and youngest child of Irene (Grimes) and Thomas Murray. She graduated from Indiana High School in 1950 and from the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.
Phyllis spent two years working at Municipal Hospital in Pittsburgh, where some of the patients she nursed were part of Dr. Jonas Salk's clinical trials for a polio vaccine. Over the rest of her working life, Phyllis served as a registered nurse at Adrian Hospital and then Punxsutawney Hospital. She was very active in the over 40 years, and was honored by the group with the Dorothy Griffin Award for service in 1990 and the Quality of Life Award in 1992.
It was in 1991 that Phyllis was named the Punxsutawney Woman of the Year at the annual Groundhog Day Banquet. When asked to talk about her many charitable and community efforts, Phyllis said: "I help because it's what I like to do."
She was a parishioner all her adult life at Ss. Cosmas & Damian Church and was involved in more social groups than her children could count, even to her last days. 
Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother and father, two brothers, a sister and her husband. She is survived by her three children, Bob, Sharon and Brian; five grandchildren, Lauren, Jesse, Caitlin, Elizabeth and Luke; soon to be seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held for Phyllis at Calvary Cemetery in Punxsutawney, with a memorial service planned by the family at a later date.
Those wishing to honor Phyllis are encouraged to make a memorial donation in her name to the , 103 N. Gilpin St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -