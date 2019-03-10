Phyllis A. Martz, 82, formerly of Ringgold, died Saturday morning, March 9, 2019, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on May 27, 1936, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late Reed Ernest and Hazel Lucetta (Geist) Kunselman.

She married W. Lee Martz on July 16, 1954, and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2001.

Phyllis graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1954. She worked as a postmaster for the Ringgold Post Office for 31 years. She was a member of the Ringgold United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and was active in the United Methodist Women. She was the last surviving member of her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Tina L. Hindman and husband Patrick of Coker, Alabama; two sons, Robert L. Martz and his wife Tammy and Charles R. Martz and his wife Lori, both of Ringgold; nine grandchildren, Alicia, Cody, Holly, Carrie, Caleb, Shana, Dustin, Dylan and Drew; and six great-grandchildren, Kamden, Sawyer, Colton, Heath, Kenly and Ryleigh.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Joel Martz; a grandson, Kenny Malone; two sisters, Leanna Hoffman and Lois Dinger; and three brothers, Bill Kunselman, Duane Kunselman and Jack Kunselman.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the funeral home at 11 a.m., with Pastor Linda Clark Lazzeroni officiating. Interment will be in the Ringgold Cemetery, Jefferson County.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Phyllis's memory to the Ringgold United Methodist Church at 4027 Rt. 536 PO Box 191, Ringgold, PA 15770, or In Home Solutions (Hospice) at 289 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 11, 2019