Phyllis I. Neal, 91, of Punxsutawney (Sportsburg), passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1928, to Merritt and Nell (Miller) Aber in Mayport.
She was a member of the Frostburg United Methodist Church. Phyllis was an active member of the Sportsburg United Methodist Church before its closure. She worked at Sylvania in Brookville before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, crossword puzzles and visiting with friends and family.
She is survived by a son James Neal, Punxsutawney; two daughters, Kimberly Erskine and husband Douglas, Punxsutawney, and Christy Rosenski and husband Alex, Hobart, Indiana; six grandchildren, Shawn Bair, Toscha Neal, Leslie Annarino, Amanda Yon, Brian Rosenski and Kevin Rosenski; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Frances Stahlman, California, and Judy Hulett and husband Bill, New York; sister-in-law Donna Neal, Punxsutawney; brother-in-law Charles Neal and wife Penny, Virginia; a close nephew, Randy Neal and wife Suzie, Punxsutawney; and two great-nephews whom she was also close with, Kevin Neal and wife Taylor, New Bethlehem, and Eric Neal and fiancé Holly Waltman, Punxsutawney. Phyllis is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and her caretakers, Jill Skidmore and Krissy White.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred R. Neal, on March 22, 2003; a sister, Marion (DonnaBelle) Flemming; a baby brother, James Aber; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Friends will be received on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Interment will follow in Marchand Cemetery.
