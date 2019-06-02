Home

Phyllis (Humble) Kelsey Obituary
Phyllis Humble Kelsey, 81, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the Chicora Medical Center, Chicora. Prior to this time, she lived with her husband, Robert, in Punxsutawney.
She is the daughter of the late Cloy and Harriet Humble of Dora.
Phyllis was the pianist and a member of the Porter United Methodist Church for decades before the church closed. She also enjoyed sewing, and she hand-quilted many quilts for family and friends over the years.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert S. Kelsey of Punxsutawney.
She is also survived by a sister, Norma Yount of Tucson, Arizona; her daughter, Linda Oesterling (Jeff) of Butler; and two sons, Craig (Janice) Kelsey of Punxsutawney and Bryan (Kim) Kelsey of Chicora. Additionally, she is survived by three granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home of Punxsutawney. Phyllis will be buried in the Zion Cemetery near Porter. At the request of her family, the funeral services will be private.
Family and friends may send condolences to her family through the Fait Funeral Home website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 3, 2019
