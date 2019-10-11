|
Pierre E. "Pete" Carlton, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was the youngest son of Olaf D. and Imogene Smith Carlton.
On June 7, 1952, he was married to the former Nancy Lee Barnoff, who preceded him in death.
Pete grew up in the family business, The Punxsutawney Spirit, where he worked alongside his brothers and uncles for over 20 years. In the years preceding his retirement, he was employed by Savings & Trust Bank. He was also an active member of the Central Fire Company for over 50 years. He served on the board of Circle Hill Cemetery. Pete was a devout Christian.
He is survived by two daughters, Lorna Carlton (Robert) Ondrasik of Brookville and Hallie Carlton (Marsha Emhoff) of Punxsutawney. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Nicholas (Deborah) Ondrasik of Tacoma, Washington, Piere (Joseph) Pomrenke of Harrisburg, Sydney Ondrasik of Wilmington, Delaware, and Leif (Kara) Perry of Punxsutawney, as well as four great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Sydney and Charlie Ondrasik of Tacoma, Washington, and Grace Perry of Punxsutawney.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William, Sidney, Richard and Jack Carlton; and his twin sister, Suzanne Smith Carlton, who died in infancy.
Pete's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Per the wishes of his family, there will be no visitation at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolence messages for Pete's family may be left on the funeral home's website at www.Faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 12, 2019