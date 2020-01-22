|
|
Rachel A. Heckman, 69, of Punxsutawney, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Mulberry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Punxsutawney.
Born on Aug. 4, 1950, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Bradshaw Geer.
She attended DuBois Business College and studied stenography.
Rachel was a homemaker; she enjoyed reading, writing in her journal and watching television.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Heckman and wife Glenna and Brian Heckman and wife Jesse; two brothers, Art Evans and wife Darla and John Geer, all of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Ashley, Broc and Cailyn; and one great-grandchild, Lorenzo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Evans and Bob Evans, and two sisters, Peggy Morningstar and Elsie Baker.
Memorial donations in memory of Rachel may be made to St. Jude.
Family and friends may leave an online condolence at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 23, 2020