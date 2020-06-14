Rachel Josephine (Barber) Starry
1930 - 2020
Rachel Josephine (Barber) Starry, 90, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
 
Rachel was born on March 20, 1930, to Ann and Sam Barber in Frostburg.

On April 11, 1953, Rachel married the love of her life, Doyle Starry, who survives. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this April. 

Rachel was a devout member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Church, a member of the Rosary Altar Society, was a church cleaner and made the best funnel cakes at the festival. 

She was known for her peach cookies and rhubarb pies. Rachel worked for Bell Telephone, Jaynell's and The Smart Shop. Dogs brought Rachel joy.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and Doyle enjoyed taking family vacations, going to the casinos and playing Sunday night poker with their dear Card Club friends. Always singing, whistling, yodeling and snapping her gum, Rachel loved to keep busy and was even referred to as the Energizer Bunny. 

She is survived by her beloved husband, Doyle Starry; daughter Debora Doty and Ken Skarbek of Punxsutawney; daughter Lisa and Dan London of Punxsutawney; and son Daniel and Dianne Starry of Somerset. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and Rachel's caregivers, who are now part of the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Pat Barber and wife Mary; and sister Rose Tote and husband John.

Friends will be received on Monday June 15, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday June, 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ss. Cosmas and Damian Church, 616 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, with Msgr. Joseph Riccardo celebrant.

A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to The Saint Vincent De Paul Society in her memory.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
June 14, 2020
I remember your mom's smiling face while shopping at jaynells and the smart shope many years ago. Anytime I saw her she was so happy and always made time to say hello.
Mary bostick sokol
Friend
