Ralph Eugene Depp, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away quietly on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1928, in Hamilton, a son of the late Harry Wade Depp and Jane Larue (Buchannan) Depp. On May 25, 1980, he married Linda Lee Denton. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2018.

Mr. Depp was a Master Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, the highest enlisted rank constituting just one percent of the enlisted force. Master Chief Depp had a long and honorable career serving his country in three wars spanning over 30 years before his retirement from military service in 1966. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Mr. Depp fulfilled a childhood dream of owning and operating his own farm, working at it until finally retiring from farming in 1990. Beside his love for farming, Ralph had many other passions and was a particularly good beekeeper. As such, Ralph had many beehives and took great pleasure processing and selling the honey locally, which he personally delivered to his many beloved customers.

In addition to farming and beekeeping, the Lord called Ralph to preach in 1971. In response to his calling, he attended Liberty University, founded by Dr. Jerry Falwell, eventually serving many churches in the local area. Although Ralph served a number of congregations, he spent much of his time serving the Lord at Sandy Valley Church in Reynoldsville, where he met and fell in love with his wife Linda. In addition to the Sandy Valley Church, Ralph also had a special place in his heart for The Crossroads Church, also known as Free Grace Gospel Church, in Marion Center. Ralph's long journey in life took him to many places, making many new friends along the way. Ralph was a humble man who was a peacekeeper, a farmer, a beekeeper and a pastor. This gentle man with a tender, loving and kind spirit is now home with his Lord and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him.

The most important things in Ralph's life were God, country and his family.

Surviving relatives include three daughters, Christine Reinhart and husband Larry of Punxsutawney, Jennifer Forrest of Punxsutawney, and Joann Landry of State College; two grandchildren, Joshua Reinhart and Jordan Landry; one sister, Helen Depp of Punxsutawney; and one brother, Raymond Depp and wife Eleanor of Reynoldsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, James Depp, Paul Depp, Irwin Everett Depp, Byron Depp and Russell L. Depp; and three sisters, Wilda Jane Ross, Lucille Anderson and Susan Stanious.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Don Jones.

Interment will be at the Desire Cemetery.

