Ralph F. Yenzi, 85, Punxsutawney, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Mulberry Square.

He was born July 4, 1933, in Anita, a son of the late Angelina (Villella) and John Yenzi.

He was first married to Elizabeth J. "Bette" Constantino on Jan. 21, 1961; she preceded him in death on Feb. 26, 1980. Then, on July 22, 1989, he married Margaret A. "Peggy" (Brocious) Yenzi, who survives.

Ralph was a Punxsutawney High School Class of 1953 graduate. He was a member of SS.C.D. Church, where he served as an usher and also served as a chair for the Lawn Festival. He was a fourth-degree Knight and District Deputy with The Knights of Columbus and a member of the Eagles.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He attended Niagara University and graduated from Penn State with a B.S. in Education. He then attended cosmetology School in Altoona. He was the first cosmetology instructor at Jeff Tech and taught there from 1969 to 1993. He also owned and operated his own beauty shop until 2015. He was very influential and made a great impact on his students' lives.

Ralph enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, softball, bowling, going to casinos, traveling, gardening and cooking, and was an avid sports fan. He also enjoyed taking cross-country Winne-bago trips. He was a member of the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame and was a player on the 1952 Championship Basketball Team. He loved his pet German Shepherds Bella and Bella II.

He was known for being a great seller of many raffle tickets. Ralph could be found hanging out at Carulli's Garage, the donut shop or Stello Foods. He was an original member of the Elk Run Street Gang.

In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by two children, son Damian Yenzi and wife Ann of Pittsburgh, and daughter Lynne Stello and husband Chris of Punxsutawney; four grandchildren, Christopher, Eliza-beth and Abbey Stello, and Damian Yenzi; two brothers, James "Sonny" Yenzi of Anita and John Yenzi and wife Althea of Anita; a sister, Suzanne Yenzi of Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his first wife, Bette, and his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; a grandson, Dominic F. Stello; a brother, Frank Yenzi; four sisters, Rachel Cardamone, Rosemary Bettino, Lucy Yenzi and Cecilia Borelli; and a stepmother, Irene Yenzi.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at SS.C.D. Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SC.C.D. School, 205 N. Chestnut St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or to the .

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 20 to May 21, 2019