Randy L. Hilliard Sr., 59, of Mahaffey, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Bethlehem, Pa.
Randy was born on Aug. 20, 1960, in Spangler to the late Alvin Hilliard and Betty (Lentz) Hilliard.
Randy worked many years for Clean Earth Waste Recycling and Disposable Solutions as a heavy equipment operator.
His hobbies were hunting and fishing as often as he could. He also loved music and produced his own under Hilliards Shooting Star Productions.
Randy is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna J. (Smith) Hilliard. They were married on June 11, 1988. Together, they had five children, Randy L. Hilliard, Jr. and fiancee' Erica Deyarmin, Dakota Hilliard, Laura Westover and husband Bo, and Melanie Hilliard and fiancee' Dana Huber, all of Mahaffey, and Rhiannon Hilliard of Arkansas, and six beloved grandchildren, Darren, Nova, Mikey, Aubree, Remy and another on the way in December.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Hilliard and an infant brother, Rodney.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Mahaffey Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 22, 2019