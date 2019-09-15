Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Dybata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Vincent Dybata

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Vincent Dybata Obituary
Randy Vincent Dybata, 62, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 13, 2019.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Jackie, to whom he was married for 29 years.

He is also survived by four sisters, Deb Vroman (Lee), Renata Tritt and partner Izzy, Joann Druyer (Mark) and Rita McCoy (Tom).

Additionally, he is survived by one brother, Rick Dybata (Darlene); a sister-in-law, Cindy McQuown Smith; and two brothers-in-law, Denny and Robert McQuown. He further is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Randy was pre-deceased by his parents, Stanley and Anna Dybata; his brother, Russ Dybata; his sister-in-law, Cheryl McQuown Carney; and his mother and father-in law, Blair and Monojeane McQuown.

He worked at NAC Carbon in Punxsutawney for many years. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and the National Guard.

Randy's care and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, PA.

There will be a public visitation at the funeral home at 117 N. Jefferson St. on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m.

The family asks that any donations be made to the Fait Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolence messages can be offered to the family on the funeral home web site at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now