Randy Vincent Dybata, 62, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 13, 2019.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Jackie, to whom he was married for 29 years.
He is also survived by four sisters, Deb Vroman (Lee), Renata Tritt and partner Izzy, Joann Druyer (Mark) and Rita McCoy (Tom).
Additionally, he is survived by one brother, Rick Dybata (Darlene); a sister-in-law, Cindy McQuown Smith; and two brothers-in-law, Denny and Robert McQuown. He further is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Randy was pre-deceased by his parents, Stanley and Anna Dybata; his brother, Russ Dybata; his sister-in-law, Cheryl McQuown Carney; and his mother and father-in law, Blair and Monojeane McQuown.
He worked at NAC Carbon in Punxsutawney for many years. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and the National Guard.
Randy's care and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, PA.
There will be a public visitation at the funeral home at 117 N. Jefferson St. on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m.
The family asks that any donations be made to the Fait Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Condolence messages can be offered to the family on the funeral home web site at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 16, 2019