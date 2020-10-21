1/1
Raymond A. Obremski
Raymond A. Obremski of Canoe Township, near Punxsutawney, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Julia (Chrobocienski) Obremski for 56 years; the loving father of Jacqueline (Charles C., Jr.) Rishel of Punxsutawney and Michael (Marcie) Obremski of Wasilla, Alaska; and treasured grandfather of Carrie (Will) Ford and Raymond Manners, all of Punxsutawney; and Maclaren and Kyle Obremski of Alaska.

He was the brother of Stanley "Stush" Obremski of North Huntingdon, Frances Ann Matejik of Levittown, Ronald Obremski of North Huntingdon and Robert Obremski of Burgettstown and dear, closest and beloved friend of Patrick (Amy) Renwick of Reynoldsville.

Ray was a retired Chief Warrant Officer-4 from the U.S. Army. When he retired, he pursued his fondest passion, which was hunting. He hunted all types of game, in all seasons, and all over the world. His love of hunting and desire to preserve his bounty was cause for him to study to become a taxidermist. Besides loving the outdoors, Ray also enjoyed collecting and driving Corvettes and hosting family picnics on his property.

Friends are welcome on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m., followed by a presentation of military honors.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
