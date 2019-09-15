|
Raymond C. Sourwine, 96, of Crystal Waters Personal Care Home died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
The son of Jacob Victor and Sadie Belle (Burns) Sourwine, he was born on Oct. 12, 1922, near Creekside.
Mr. Sourwine graduated in the class of 1940 from Indiana High School and was a lifetime resident of the Creekside area. He was a poultry farmer, employed as a bus driver for Marion Center schools and worked at FMC Corporation.
He was a member of the Plumcreek Valley Grange where he welcomed the area youth to basketball and dances to provide activities and socializing.
He was a lifelong member of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, where he acted in many capacities including council vice president, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher, Property Committee, Steeple Committee and Call Committee. He also served as a Washington Township auditor for many years.
In addition to spending time with his family, he also enjoyed gardening, where he took great pride in bringing his crops to market. He enjoyed hunting, auto mechanic work, music, watching Pirates baseball, socializing and playing cards.
Surviving are his four children, Claire Sourwine of Orlando, Florida, Sharon Matty of New Kensington, Rodney Sourwine and wife Cathy of Creekside and Kimberly White and husband Daniel of Indiana; four grandchildren, Stephanie Matty and fiancée John Michael, Dr. Sharlynne Matty-Shear and husband David, Rev. Michael Sourwine and wife Stacey and Matthew Sourwine and wife Jessica; and five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cecilia, Jonah, William and Sydney Sourwine. He is also survived by his niece, Marilyn Barnette, and a nephew, Gary Heberling.
Mr. Sourwine was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene (Wagner), whom he wed on Oct. 11, 1947; and his sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and James Heberling.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church parking lot.
Interment in the Harmony Grove Cemetery will be private.
Raymond was deeply saddened by the fire that occurred to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in February. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church Building Fund, 6584 Five Points Rd., Creekside, PA 15732, or to Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Rd., Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 16, 2019