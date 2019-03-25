Raymond E. Miller, 86, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.



Raymond was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Mary Miller.



He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War.



He worked many years at Punxsutawney Sportswear and most recently worked for Walker Auto Parts.



Raymond loved to tell jokes and have a good laugh. He also loved golfing, fishing and camping. He was a member of the Punxsutawney Eagles, LOOM and the Rossiter American Legion.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor J. Miller, on Jan. 4, 2005. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deb Frye, and four brothers and sisters.



He is survived by one son; Alan Jeffrey Miller and wife Jackie of Punxsutawney; one grandson, J.B. Frye and girlfriend Samantha Decker and her son, Brady.



Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.



Private interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Frostburg.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lisa's Ladybugs Patient Care Fund, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or St. Jude Children's Fund.



Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.