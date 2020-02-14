|
Raymond E. Walls, 70, of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Jefferson Court in Brookville.
Ray was born July 20, 1949, in Henderson Township, a son of the late Clyde H. and Lydia E. (Craft) Walls. After the passing of his parents, he was lovingly cared for by his sister, Catherine Snyder, and her family.
Ray, as a young man, enjoyed farming and assisting his brothers during hunting season.
While still living at home, he enjoyed several things, including mowing and tearing apart old cars, as well as taking great joy in helping others despite his disabilities.
He was delighted by the visits and cards throughout the years from many family members.
He is survived by one brother, David (Beverly) Walls of Big Run, and two close nieces, Chris (Tim) Fezell of Punxsutawney and Carla Salada of Harrisburg, as well as many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard, Eugene, Donald and infant Clyde Walls, and four sisters, Ruth McAnich, Lois Bochert, Mildred Cherpish and Catherine Snyder.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020