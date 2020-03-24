Home

Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Raymond Edwin Long Jr.


1948 - 2020
Raymond Edwin Long Jr. Obituary
Raymond Edwin Long, Jr., 71, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1948, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Raymond Edwin Long Sr. and Irene (Felisky) Long.

Ray worked at Jefferson Wholesale Grocery in Punxsutawney for over 20 years. He also did auto body repair work on the side with his brother George.

He was formerly married to Jackie Marie. Although the two separated, they remained friends and looked out for one another throughout his life. He will fondly be remembered as a good dad and husband.

Ray loved his family; they were the love of his life. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with all of them. He had a "heart of gold" and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by three children, Raymond "Poke" Edwin Long III and fiancé Diana Smith, Dannielle Travis and fiancé Troy Spencer and Dustin Long and wife Nicole, all of Punxsutawney; former wife Jackie Marie of Punxsutawney; four grandchildren, Jordan Marie Travis, Mason David Long, Dakota Raymond Long and Jessa "Bean" Long; one sister, Rita Greenblatt of Punxsutawney; and one brother, Robert "Bob" Long and fiancé Lynnette Hutchins of Anita.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, George Long; and one sister, Mary Long.

There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Memorial donations may be made in Ray's memory to McCalmont Township Fire Company.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 25, 2020
