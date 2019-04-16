Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ
Raymond L. Haag Obituary
Raymond L. Haag, age 84, formerly of Berry Road, Punxsutawney, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
Born on Sept. 6, 1934, in Stump Creek, he was the son of the late Louis & Mary (Henry) Haag.
He was a graduate of Sykesville High School, Class of 1952. Ray was a veteran of the United States Army.
On June 24, 1967, he married Doris Frederick Haag. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2016.
Ray was a skilled carpenter and master woodworker. He was employed by Busy Bee Builders and Rice Construction Company. He also had his own woodshop, where he made beautiful handcrafted furniture and goods.
He was a member of the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ. He served the church as a consistory member. He also served on the building committee, helped build the church chancel and served on the board of Troutville Union Cemetery. He was a member of Brady Grange No. 1218. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting and spending time with his family.
Ray is survived by his son, Jeffrey R. Haag of Newport News, Virginia; his daughter, Colleen R. Russell and husband Bradford of DuBois; and three grandsons, Brendan Haag and Wesley and Jonathan Russell.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Haag; sister-in-law Dora Haag; and daughter-in-law Amy Haag.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. and Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Audra Krise officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded at the church by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 80, Luthersburg, PA 15848 and/or Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 17, 2019
