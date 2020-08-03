Retta Arlene Miller, 83, of Punxsutawney, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1937 (her mother's birthday), to Melvin O. Rodgers and Rachel Ellen (Smith) Rodgers (Doverspike).
On June 12, 1953, she married the love of her life, David "Davey" Miller Sr., whom she lovingly took care of until his promotion to Heaven in 2000.
A faithful follower of Jesus Christ since making a commitment to him in 1966, she served faithfully for 40-plus years at the First Baptist Church as Sunday school teacher, deacon, youth leader, etc. Any need from custodial to pulpit, she could fill the role. For the last decade, she has served at New Beginnings Church.
Over the years, she was a homemaker, cleaned several businesses and worked at Sportswear. She was also chief baker for This 'n That Coffee Bar. Most of all, she loved being "Nanny" to two generations of whom she convinced that "Red is Best," and also becoming a grandmother.
Arlene was an accomplished poet, and she has blessed many with her amazing gift. She was thrilled to be chosen by AccuWeather/Meals on Wheels America to film a commercial for their "America, Let's Do Lunch" 2018 campaign.
Her greatest pride and joy over the last decade has been helping to write song lyrics with her three grandsons and being their front-row supporter at every concert she could be at with Reach the Masses.
Ma will be remembered for her love of music, her love of life, her joy and laughter.
She is survived by a son, David Miller Jr. and wife Patricia; a daughter, Cindy Beatty and husband Larry (Big Bird); grandchildren Kevin Beatty and wife Kacee, Kempton Beatty, Kyle Beatty and Stacey Stewart; a sister, Barbara Mustaikes of East Vandergrift; a brother, Melvin (Butch) Rodgers and wife Linnie of Elderton, as well as many nieces and nephews. Those who called her Nanny include Jamie Long, Lauren (Long) Pardee, Alex Voris, Julia (Voris) Mack and Austin and Lily Pardee, and special daughters Diana Meko and Peri Long.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was welcomed to Heaven by infant son Dennis Lee Miller (13 months).
A celebration of life will be held at New Beginnings Church in the near future.
The date and time will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mission Fund at New Beginnings Church, 2785 Walston Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Arrangements are in the care of Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield.
