Richard "Dick" Adcock, 88, of DuBois, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
He was born Jan. 30, 1932, to Harold and Grace (Ford) Adcock in North Wales, Montgomery County.
Dick was a member of the First United Methodist Church of DuBois. He was active at the Baptist Church in Landsdale, serving on multiple committees. Dick was a dark room technician at North Penn Hospital in Landsdale, where he retired after 25 years in 1992. While living in Landsdale, Dick was active at the Beacon Lodge in Mifflin County, helping with the blind. He was known at the DuBois Nursing Home for saying "Grace" before every meal for the people living on his floor. Dick enjoyed bowling, reading, listening to ball games and reading his Bible, and he loved hymns and country music.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mildred (Ruth) "Millie" Adcock, Punxsutawney; a niece, Linda Rieger and family, Landsdale; a nephew, Gary Adcock and family, Williamsport; four sisters-in-law, Carol Miller and husband Kenneth, Punxsutawney, Leona Tustin, Punxsutawney, Linda Ruth, Brookville, and Nancy Kanouff, Punxsutawney; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Adcock Jr.; and sister-in-law Alice Adcock.
Friends will be received on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, with the Rev. Chuck Prevo officiating. Everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask. Interment will follow at Pearce Cemetery, Rossiter.
