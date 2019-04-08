Richard "Deacon" Allessi, 89, Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at UPMC Altoona after a short illness.

He was born March 10, 1930, in Soldier, the son to the late Joseph and Mary (Danvir) Allessi. On Sept. 7, 1953, he married Shirley M. (Quashnock) Allessi; she survives.

Richard was a 1948 graduate of Sykesville High School. He joined the U.S. Navy and then the Navy Reserves for 6 years. He worked for the railroad as a car man, fireman and oiler at the Punxsutawney car shops. He enjoyed the outdoors and the casino in Salamanca.

He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sykesville.

In addition to his wife, Richard also leaves behind three children, Mary Ann Madalis of Brockway, Richard E. (Bonnie) Allessi of Wexford and James M. (Debra) Allessi of South Carolina, and three grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Allessi and Grace Henry, and a brother, Charles Allessi.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the A.B.V.M. Church in Sykesville, with Rev. William Barron as celebrant.

Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Burial will take place in the church cemetery.