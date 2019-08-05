Home

Richard C. "Dick" Shaffer


1930 - 2019
Richard C. "Dick" Shaffer Obituary
Richard C. "Dick" Shaffer, 89, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Mulberry Square.
He was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Oliveburg, a son of the late Alma M. (Allenbaugh) and Clinton H. Shaffer.
On Feb. 27, 1954, he married Anna Marie (Kaza) Shaffer, who preceded him in death on May 6, 2002.
Richard worked as the parts manager for Stockdale Mine Supply for 44 years and was an avid member of the Eagles in Punxsutawney.
He enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in sports. He was an avid Penn State Football fan and was a season ticket holder. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
He is survived by two sons, Randy Shaffer and wife Lynn of Punxsutawney and Doug Shaffer and wife Dana of Erie; four grandchildren, Jessica and Renea Shaffer, Kyle Shaffer and wife Mallory and Kelsey Grode and husband Ryan; and one great-granddaughter, Nora Shaffer.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Ann Shaffer, and siblings Robert Shaffer, Melvin "Quay" Shaffer, Joann Merrell and Eileen Miller.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, where a service will be held following the visitation.
A funeral luncheon will be held at the Punxsutawney Eagles following services at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Shaffer, to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Dr., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
