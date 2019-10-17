|
|
Richard D. "Duck" States, 82, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Richard was born May 5, 1937, in Gaskill Township to Donald D. and Helen (Feicht) States, both deceased.
His faith and trust in God's promises sustained him throughout his life. He was a patriot and proud to have served in the U.S. Army and also in the Army Reserves. He worked for many years as a foreman for Speer Carbon and NAC. He completed studies in electronics at DeVry. Following his retirement, he worked for Quality Gear for a number of years.
His favorite pastimes were hunting with his sons and grandsons, golfing with friends at White Oaks, developing his computer skills and enjoying time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He often commented that his family made him the luckiest man in the world.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lucy A. (Shaffer) States, whom he married on Feb. 14, 1959. Together, they celebrated 60 years of marriage and four children, Denette Schoenian and husband Rick of Kokomo, Indiana, Richard States and wife Carmeta of Punxsutawney, David States and wife Karen of Mt. Airy, Maryland, and Deidre Smith and husband Brad of Indiana, Pa.; 14 grandchildren, Matt Schoenian, Drew (Michael) Send-elbach, Claire (Zach) Bour, Rachel Schoenian, Erik (Effie) States, Alex (Erica) States, Ryan States, Kory States, Tyler (Julie) Pearson, Jonathan States, Beth (Wes) Mansfield, Benjamin States, Brandon Smith and Carrie Smith; five great-grandchildren, Maren Sendelbach, Kyler Bour, Theo States, Leon States and Emma Mansfield; and two siblings, Larry (Alice) States and Janet Kennedy. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by five of his siblings, Donald "Dune" States, Sue Rosner, Carolyn Yenzi, Gary "Shug" States and Jon States.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Punxsutawney. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michelle Huey officiating.
A private interment will follow at a later date at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Timblin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. States' name may be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or victoryjunction.org, or , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Richard's funeral arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. Condolence messages may be sent to his family via the funeral home's website at www.Faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 18, 2019