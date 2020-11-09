Richard G. "Dick" Fetterman, 73, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1947, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Alice B. (Gourley) and Gerald Fetterman.
On May 25, 1968, he married Linda L. (Pennington) Fetterman, who survives.
Dick served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, where he served as an elder and a Deacon.
He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1965 and went on to earn his bachelor's in social studies and his master's in adult education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Dick worked as the executive director for the Jefferson County Board of Assistance.
Dick loved his family and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hosting family dinners every Tuesday and Thursday, reading and walking, and was a gun enthusiast.
He was a member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge No. 534 and served on the boards of Community Action, the Housing Authority, and Circle Hill Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, daughter Melissa Fetterman of Punxsutawney and son Jason Fetterman and wife Judy of Smicksburg; five grandchildren, Jordan, Bailee and Easton Fetterman and Cameron and Lincoln Peace; a brother, David Fetterman and wife Debbie of Milton; a special niece, Brandi Peace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held for the family.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Fetterman, to The Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, 106 E. Union St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.