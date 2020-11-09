1/1
Richard G. "Dick" Fetterman
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. "Dick" Fetterman, 73, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1947, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Alice B. (Gourley) and Gerald Fetterman.
On May 25, 1968, he married Linda L. (Pennington) Fetterman, who survives.
Dick served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, where he served as an elder and a Deacon.
He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1965 and went on to earn his bachelor's in social studies and his master's in adult education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Dick worked as the executive director for the Jefferson County Board of Assistance.
Dick loved his family and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hosting family dinners every Tuesday and Thursday, reading and walking, and was a gun enthusiast.
He was a member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge No. 534 and served on the boards of Community Action, the Housing Authority, and Circle Hill Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, daughter Melissa Fetterman of Punxsutawney and son Jason Fetterman and wife Judy of Smicksburg; five grandchildren, Jordan, Bailee and Easton Fetterman and Cameron and Lincoln Peace; a brother, David Fetterman and wife Debbie of Milton; a special niece, Brandi Peace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held for the family.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Fetterman, to The Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, 106 E. Union St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Dick's passing. He was one of the good guys from East End and a friendly classmate. Prayers for the family.
Peggy Brown
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved