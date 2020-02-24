Home

Richard Lee "Dick" Pearce


1949 - 2020
Richard Lee "Dick" Pearce Obituary
Richard "Dick" Lee Pearce, 70, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1949, a son of the late Claude L. and Frances (Bair) Pearce.
On Aug. 31, 1968, he married the love of his life, Darleane Kay Reagle. Together, they enjoyed 51 years of marriage and raised a family. He would drop everything to be there to help one of his kids. He had an amazing ability to fix most anything, from household repairs to tearing a motor or transmission apart and putting it back together with ease. He was always working on a better way to repair and work on things so that he wouldn't have to repeat unnecessary steps.
Dick was a truck driver for BFG Manufacturing for nearly 20 years and continued to work right up to the end of his life. He was devoted to driving for the company and strived to keep going as long as he possibly could.
One of his biggest qualities was the kind heart that he had for others, as well as the many stray animals that found their way to his home. He always fed them well, provided shelter from the cold and gave them endless amounts of attention and love.
In addition to being kind and loving, he had a great sense of humor and a very quick wit.
He is survived by his wife Kay; three sons, Glenn Pearce of Punxsutawney, James Pearce of Big Run, and Jeffery Pearce and wife Jennie (Matthews) of Big Run; seven grandchildren; one brother, Timothy Pearce and wife Nancy of Punxsutawney; and three sisters, Ethel Clemens and husband Fred of Georgia, Mary Fallara and husband Anthony of Punxsutawney and Clara "Tia" Gilligan of Juneau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ronald, Dallas and Brian "George" Pearce; and three infant siblings, David, Claudia and Kathryn Pearce.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks.
Interment will follow at Bowers Cemetery, Gaskill Township.
Memorial donations may be made in Dick's memory to the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 315, Big Run, PA 15715, or to a local animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
