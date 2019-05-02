Richard P. "Dick" Reitz, 90, of Northpoint, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Mahoning Riverside Manor.

He was born Oct. 1, 1928, in Punxsutawney, the son of the late Dorothy Catherine (Stear) and Paul Eugene Reitz.

On Aug. 27, 1950, he married Peggy Lou (Henry) Reitz, who preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 2001. They were married for over 61 years.

Dick was a member of the Northpoint United Methodist Church. He was a 1947 graduate of Punxsutawney High School.

He served his country in the National Guard during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 as a maintenance wireman in communications. He worked for T.W. Phillips Gas and Oil for 49 years, 22 of those years as a foreman.

Dick enjoyed football, baseball, bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Coudersport Consistory, John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge No. 534, and the Perry Township Sportsman's Club.

Surviving family include two children, son David R. Reitz and wife Erma of Northpoint and daughter Christine (Reitz) Shelton of Barrington, Illinois; five grandchildren, Brian Reitz and wife Jennifer, Pamela Sprankle and husband Eric, Timothy Shelton and Alyse Lopez, Tamara Siler and husband Max, and Ashley Morrison and husband Kyle; and nine great-grandchildren, Brianna and Raelyn Reitz, Zackary and Luke Sprankle, Grace and Paul Siler, Connor and Jackson Morrison, and Annie Shelton.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Dr. Thomas A. Topar. Interment will be in Northpoint Cemetery, Northpoint.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Reitz, to the Northpoint United Methodist Church, 173 Ewing Rd., Northpoint, PA 15763.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 3 to May 4, 2019