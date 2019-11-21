|
Richard Sandy Hobba, 73, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
He was born on April 22, 1946, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late William Albert "Tobe" and Edna (Hoffer) Hobba.
On Aug. 18, 1973, he married the former Kathryn Ann Merrell. She survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Sandy loved to be outside and felt close to the Lord being a "member of the Great Outdoors" for his church affiliation.
Mr. Hobba worked at Season all window manufacturing, which later became Thermal Gard, for over 40 years; he retired from the company in 2012.
He was an excellent woodworker, enjoyed hunting and loved his dog, Solo, and cat, Nugget.
Sandy was a loving brother to his siblings.
In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by one brother, William Hobba and wife Carol of Morgantown, West Virginia; five sisters, Arlene Wingert and husband Ron of Minnesota, Lucille Campbell and husband Dave of Brookville and Janet Smiley and husband Joe, Lillian Kendall and Jean Yount, all of Punxsutawney; three sisters-in-law, Marcella Hobba, Bea Kroh and husband John and Julie Bishop and husband Ben, all of Punxsutawney; brother in-law Jake Merrell; and wife Terri of Punxsutawney; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Hobba, and brothers-in-law Devere Kendall, Fred Yount and Terry, Lynn and Lee Merrell.
Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Joey Payne.
His ashes will be interred at a later date at Ridgemont Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 22, 2019