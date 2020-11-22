1/1
Dr. Richard Thames
1938 - 2020
Dr. Richard Thames, 82, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 6, 1938, in Bentleyville, a son of the late Lucille (Twardek) and John C. Thames.
On July 11, 1959, he married Joyce N. (Mitchell), who survives.
Dr. Thames was a 1956 graduate of Bentleyville High School. After graduating from high school, he worked for the Bell Telephone Company for about a year and a half. He then attended the California State Teachers College and then Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. Dr. Thames earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Akron. He then earned his doctorate at Kansas State Osteopathic College in Missouri and interned in Cuyahoga Falls in Ohio.
Dr. Thames then came to the Punxsutawney area, where he worked with Dr. Frank Bizousky, Sr. until he started his own practice. He loved working in the emergency rooms and rotated between six hospitals. In the mid-90s, he closed his practice but continued to work in the hospital's emergency room till his retirement in 2007.
Dr. Thames loved God, his family, practicing medicine, fishing, hunting and flying. He was a member of the Elks, NRA, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and the Charleroi Mountain Club. He also fished as an amateur in PWT.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, Dr. Thames is survived by three children, son Richard Thames, Jr. and wife Leslie of Avella, daughter Michele Villiger and husband Rodney of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and son Cary Thames and wife Kelli of Ann Arbor, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Misty and Alissa Thames, Rebecca, Brady and Reese Villiger, and Neal, Lindsey and Anna Thames; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Thames, Jr., Edward Thames, Theresa Selvoski, Donald Thames and an infant sister, Anna Thames.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Dr. Thames on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the One Life Church in Punxsutawney, officiated by Pastor Guy Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions, in memory of Dr. Thames, to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital Patient Care Fund, 81 Hillcrest Dr., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
One Life Church
