Richard Thomas Gigliotti, 79, of Mahaffey, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.

He was born May 23, 1939 in Walston to the late Angelo "Ben" Gigliotti and Angeline (Villella) Gigliotti.

On June 18, 1960 he married Louise (Bouch) Gigliotti, who survives.

Richard served in the Army Reserves for 11 years. He worked as a Frito Lay salesman and also for Jefferson Wholesale Grocery, where he retired. He was a member of the Eagles, Walston Club and the B.P.O.E. He played baseball and softball and traveled in the area sandlot league. Richard was a true blue and gold Notre Dame Sports fan and traveled with family and friends to South Bend, Indiana, often. He followed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. Papa loved attending his children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. He was an active member of the annual Walston Festival committee.

He had a passion for life and helped everyone. His hobbies included gardening, and collecting hats, sports cards, wheelbarrows and replica John Deere tractors. He was very organized and instrumental in helping and working with his son Michael in Magical Entertainment and Party Rental. He enjoyed going to auctions and mowing grass. He loved John Deere tractors.

He is survived by his children, daughter Lisa Williams of Walston and son Michael and wife Heather Gigliotti of Walston; grandchildren Shane Williams of Mahaffey, Amanda Williams of Walston and Jacinda and Giovanni Gigliotti of Walston; great-granddaughter Zoey Robinson of Walston; brother James Gigliotti and wife Ruthann of Punxsutawney; brothers-in-law Peter and Elaine Pape of Punxsutawney and Sam Bouch and wife Lori of Mahaffey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Kellert and Rachel Pape; nephew Timmy Kellert; brother-in-law Richard Bouch; and in-laws Paul and Gertrude Bouch.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church in Walston, with Msgr. Joseph Riccardo as celebrant. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to the . Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019