Rita Ilene Thompson, 68, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1951, in DuBois, the daughter of Pearl Leroy and Annabelle (Gearhart) Hoover.
Rita married Jerome "Jerry" Thompson on Oct. 6, 1971, in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.
Rita attended the Canoe Ridge Church of God.
Rita graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1969.
She was an outstanding mother and an excellent military spouse, who embraced the challenges of military reassignment. She enjoyed worldwide travel, those travels took her to the following places: New York, Colorado, Germany, Florida, California and Texas. She also enjoyed traveling with her family to Belgium, Denmark, France, Holland and various landmarks across the United States.
Rita was a hard worker no matter where life took her; she enjoyed working as a sales associate for the Army and Air Force Exchange System at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, as an Avon representative at Patrick Air Force base, Cocoa Beach Florida, at Kmart in Victorville, California, and at JC Penneys in Lewisville, Texas.
Upon her husband's retirement from the Air Force, Rita was bestowed a certificate of appreciation from the Air Force Chief of Staff for her "grateful and unselfish, faithful and devoted service. Her unfailing support and understanding helped to make possible her husband's lasting contribution to the nation."
After moving back to Punxsutawney, she worked for Ames and Walmart. When Rita wasn't working, she enjoyed gardening, bowling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Thompson, Punxsutawney; two sons, Michael L. Thompson, Punxsutawney, and Cory J. Thompson and wife Mindy, Goose Creek, South Carolina; two grandsons, Connor and Carson Thompson; four sisters, Maxine Penman, Punxsutawney, Julia Silvis, and husband William, Brookville, Bernice Caldwell and husband Thomas, Branson, Missouri, and Patricia Shirey and husband Guy, Mars; a brother, Gary Hoover and wife Gwenn, Branson, Missouri, brothers-in-law Gary R. Thompson and wife Sharon, Chambersburg, LaVerne "Punk" Thompson and wife Yvonne, Big Run, and Richard D. Thompson and spouse Raylene, Cloe; two sisters-in-law, Georgina Young, Punxsutawney, and Colleen Schott, Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Yvonne Wright, Barbara Pearce and Leah (Kay) Shields; and two brothers, Clyde Leroy Hoover and Vernon (Bud) Hoover.
Services were private for family; a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Lisa's Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 30, 2020