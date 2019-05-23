Resources More Obituaries for Robert Newton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Edson Newton

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Edson Newton, 84, of Colchester, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Bob was born on Nov. 28, 1934, to E. Eugene and Edith (Chamberlain) Newton in Little Valley, New York. Most of his childhood was spent with family in Punxsutawney.

Upon graduation from high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he learned the skills to become an electronics technician. Life after the Air Force brought him a position with RCA.

It was on a work assignment in Burlington, Vermont, where he met Janet Poland on a blind date. It was a perfect match, and they were married on June 14, 1958. The couple became a family when they were joined by their daughters, Kathy and Karen, and son Gregory.

Bob moved to a position with the Weather Bureau, then the FAA in Burlington, Vermont, which brought the family to settle in Colchester. Bob enjoyed spending time sailing on Lake Champlain. As the size of the boat grew, so did Bob's enthusiasm for the hobby. He and Janet became members of the Malletts Bay Boat Club, where Bob discovered the thrill of sailboat racing. Most Thursday evenings in the summer would find Bob with his crew racing around the inner portion of Malletts Bay.

Bob was a "gadget guy" who enjoyed learning how things worked and what new technologies could do. Traveling was another of Bob's passions. Whether he was putting all the family in the car for a Sunday drive or exploring the country with Janet, Bob looked forward to seeing new places.

Family was important to Bob. He and Janet shared many picnics, birthdays, holidays and other events with both sides of their family. As his family grew, Bob became an entertaining grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all.

Bob retired from the FAA in 1993 after 35 years of service. In his retirement, Bob kept busy working as a volunteer in a research lab at UVM and as an AARP tax prep volunteer. He also worked at Hertz Rental Car, transporting vehicles to and from the Burlington International Airport.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janet; devoted children, daughter Kathy (Chip) Whiting, daughter Karen (Kevin) Burgess and son Gregory (Mary) Newton; grandchildren Justin (Lindsay) Burgess, Kyle (Krystal) Newton, Christopher (Amanda) Burgess, Elyssa (Jeff) Nagle, Dale Newton and Emily Burgess; and great-grandsons Colton and Owen Burgess. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Kathryn Depp; sisters-in-law Catherine (Fred) LaRose, Aggie Barry and Sharon (Al) LaPlante; brother-in-law Edward Poland; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, E. Eugene and Edith Newton, brother- and sister-in-law James and Joyce Newton, mother- and father-in-law Paul and Rita Poland, sisters-in-law Shirley Ward and Marian Poland, and brothers-in-law G. Fredrick Ward, Russell Depp and Robert Barry.

Visiting hours will be May 29, 2019, between 3 and 6 p.m. at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 416 Church Rd., Colchester, officiated by Father William Beaudin. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, with military honors, will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to the University of Vermont Health Network Home Health and Hospice, Home Health Services online at https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/ or by mail at UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, Vermont 05446.

Arrangements are in the care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries