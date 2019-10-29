|
Robert Eugene "Bumper" Steel, 77 of Punxsutawney, died as a result of an automobile accident near Brookville on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1942, in Blairsville, a son of the late Blair Bair and Mary Jane Steel. On Aug. 26, 1977, he married the former Barbara Ann (Smith) Guignet.
Bob worked as a mechanic for Perry Drilling and Snyder Bus Company prior to his accident, after which he drove the Amish for 25 to 30 years.
His family fondly stated that his "opinions" would be missed. "Bumper" was stubborn and appeared to be rough and gruff on the outside, but truly had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone who needed help. He was patient in teaching his children his mechanic tricks and sharing his knowledge while fixing things.
His hobby was "collecting junk," and he enjoyed going to the Jonnet Flea Market in Blairsville.
In addition to his wife, Barb, he is survived by eight children, Alfred "Lou" Bair and wife Kathi of Daytona, Florida, Victoria Ann Marshall of McKees Rocks, Roberta Jean Harvey of Marion Center, Lucinda "Cindy" Aaron and husband John of Sprankle Mills, Harvey V. Steel and wife Trina of Troutville, Rebecca "Becky" Bietz and husband Christopher of Brookville, Thomas Eugene Guignet of Punxsutawney, and Annette Hulings of Ridgway; 20 grandchildren, Ashley and Justin Bair, John Bair, Brandon Strawcutter, Michael and Aaron Marshall, Deana Scalise, Robert and Brooke Steel, David and Dustin Aaron, Tonya Pierce, Shaina Guignet, Jimmy Smiley, Amber Ritchey, Brock, Brandon and Christopher, Jr. Bietz, Amanda Berkheimer, and Randi Hulings; 20 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wilbur "Shorty" Bair of Reynoldsville and Roger "Bim" Bair and wife Susan of Mayport; and five sisters, Edna "Tootie" Decker of Decker's Point, Mary Ann Juart and husband Don of Plumville, Marie Woods and husband Eugene of Punxsutawney, Blanche "Cookie" Bair of Florida and Donna Bressler and husband Michael of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Bair; one brother, William Bair; and one grandson, Anthony Scalise.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Frostburg. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 30, 2019