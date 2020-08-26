Robert G. "Bob" Walker, 66, of Sykesville, joined the Lord on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Robert was born on April 15, 1954, in Punxsutawney, to Glenn and the late Virginia (Ginny) Walker.
He attended and graduated from the Hot Springs High School in South Dakota.
Bob loved to travel, whether it was a trip on his motorcycle or trucking across the country gathering equipment. He enjoyed his life to the fullest and family was of utmost importance to him.
Honored and happy to have shared his life with him are family and friends, far too numerous to mention. He had a way of touching every single person he came in contact with.
He is survived by his fiancé, Alma Nava, and her children, Chris and Allison; daughter Heidi Lerch and husband Jamie of Sykesville; son Aaron Walker and wife Lacey of Indiana, Pa.; son Daniel Walker and fiancé Taylor of DuBois; son Tim Jacobs and wife Kristen of Brookville; grandchildren Kara (Steven) Whelpley and their daughter Sylvia; Alex, Parker and Payton Wheaton; Tamela (Ethan) Grasso; Joseph (Alissa) Lerch; Hayden Witherite, Cole and Garrett Walker; Chris, Hailey and Jaxon Jacobs; and two more grandchildren on the way; three brothers, Ron (Marge) Walker of Gillette, Wyoming; Calvin (Kathy) Walker of Erie; and Richard Walker of Sykesville; one sister, Joleen Walker of Sykesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Pack) Walker; wife Patricia (Ketchum) Walker; and brother John Walker, as well as his grandparents, Fred and Mary Walker and Calvin and Della Bishop.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Solider Community Church, 846 Reynoldsville Sykesville Rd, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, also at the Solider Community Church, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks.
Interment will take place at Sykesville Memorial Cemetery, Sykesville.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
Online condolences can be made at www.snyderdargy.com.