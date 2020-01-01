|
|
Robert George Dubensky, 84, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. He was born June 4, 1935, in Punxsutawney, to George and Anna (Zeedick) Dubensky.
He attended Fenn College (Cleveland State) as a co-op student graduating with a BS in mechanical engineering in 1957. He received a Masters in Mechanical Engineering in 1960 from Kansas State and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa 1968.
He married Mary Margaret Streich (nee Doherty) in 1973.
He is survived by his children, Thomas (Marie), James, Sarah (Oscar) and Mary Beth; grandchildren Matthew (Addie), Jasmine, Emma and Finn; his brother Phillip; and former spouse Mary.
Viewing will be at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, Dearborn, Michigan, on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 3 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at St. Stephens Byzantine Catholic Church, Allen Park, Michigan, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday Dec. 3, with a luncheon to follow.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 2, 2020