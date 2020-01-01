Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Robert Dubensky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Steven Byzantine Catholic Church
4141 Laurence Ave
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dubensky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert George Dubensky


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert George Dubensky Obituary
Robert George Dubensky, 84, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. He was born June 4, 1935, in Punxsutawney, to George and Anna (Zeedick) Dubensky.

He attended Fenn College (Cleveland State) as a co-op student graduating with a BS in mechanical engineering in 1957. He received a Masters in Mechanical Engineering in 1960 from Kansas State and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa 1968.
He married Mary Margaret Streich (nee Doherty) in 1973.

He is survived by his children, Thomas (Marie), James, Sarah (Oscar) and Mary Beth; grandchildren Matthew (Addie), Jasmine, Emma and Finn; his brother Phillip; and former spouse Mary.

Viewing will be at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, Dearborn, Michigan, on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 3 to 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at St. Stephens Byzantine Catholic Church, Allen Park, Michigan, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday Dec. 3, with a luncheon to follow.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -