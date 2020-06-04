Robert J. Pirinelli, 76, of Niagara Falls, New York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Northgate Manor.
Born in Lewiston, New York, he was the son of the late Louie and Pauline (Sadonio) Pirinelli.
Bob attended local schools and was a longtime member of the Painters & Allied Trades International Union. He was employed for many years as a painter for the City of Niagara Falls until his retirement.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go hunting and fishing. Above all, he especially enjoyed being with his family and friends, as well as spending time at his family's camp in Punxsutawney.
Mr. Pirinelli is survived by his three sons, Robert (Tracey) Pirinelli, Philip (Stephanie) Pirinelli and John Pirinelli; his grandchildren, Jeff, Gabby, Adri and Bella Pirinelli, Philip, Jr. and Olivia Pirinelli, and John, Jr. and Mia Pirinelli; one brother, Gary Pirinelli; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Louie (Janet) Pirinelli, and his infant brother, Louis E. Pirinelli.
Private funeral services will be held for Bob's family at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.
Born in Lewiston, New York, he was the son of the late Louie and Pauline (Sadonio) Pirinelli.
Bob attended local schools and was a longtime member of the Painters & Allied Trades International Union. He was employed for many years as a painter for the City of Niagara Falls until his retirement.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go hunting and fishing. Above all, he especially enjoyed being with his family and friends, as well as spending time at his family's camp in Punxsutawney.
Mr. Pirinelli is survived by his three sons, Robert (Tracey) Pirinelli, Philip (Stephanie) Pirinelli and John Pirinelli; his grandchildren, Jeff, Gabby, Adri and Bella Pirinelli, Philip, Jr. and Olivia Pirinelli, and John, Jr. and Mia Pirinelli; one brother, Gary Pirinelli; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Louie (Janet) Pirinelli, and his infant brother, Louis E. Pirinelli.
Private funeral services will be held for Bob's family at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.